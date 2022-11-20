Palestinians anxious after settlers riot in Hebron

The violence clashes on Saturday, in which settlers rioted in the West Bank city of Hebron , left Palestinian residents vexed, angry, and concerned of the future in the tense enclave.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Over 30 thousand visitors flocked to Hebron this weekend for a religious event that included a pilgrimage to the tomb of biblical judge Othniel.

5 View gallery Clashes in Hebron ( Photo: Reuters )

The settlers began clashing with local residents and the troops who were on hand to protect them and maintain order, Hurling objects including live chicken, at Palestinians, ransacking stores and cars, causing damage and woundiong one soldier and two Palestinian residents, one of them a 12-year old girl.

The Palestinians, specifically the merchants, claim that these riots were exceptionally harsh, and pointed fingers at the IDF for failing to protect them from the extremist Jews.

5 View gallery Clashes in Hebron ( Photo: Reuters )

"We want everyone to profit and benefit from good trade, from all sides, but when the settlers, backed by the army, damage our businesses and inflict terror - this is a horrible thing," said Abdu Idris, chairman of the Palestinian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hebron, which promotes the interests of the local merchants.

"What happened will bring on indirect damage, the merchants are still scared. We have not witnessed such a thing in the last years," he added.

5 View gallery Damage from clashes in Hebron ( Photo: AFP )

5 View gallery Damage from clashes in Hebron

Badr a-Da'your, who runs a bazaar in the heart of the Old City of Hebron, said he "does not understand why they broke and ruined the goods," given everyone knows the bazaar helps the local economy.

"This time you could see that the soldier and the settler were on the same side, and we were on the other side. They were both against us, and came with the purpose of scaring us," he claimed.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Sunday released a statement condemning the international community for what it claimed was ignoring the events in Hebron. The ministry also called the clashes "terror" and "barbaric attacks."

5 View gallery Clashes in Hebron ( Photo: Reuters )

Israeli politicians across the board also condemned the violent clashes, including Prime Minister Yair Lapid, IDF CHief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.