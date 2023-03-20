Poll: What do Americans think of Benjamin Netanyahu?

A multi-year survey by The Economist/YouGov revealed on Monday what Americans think of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Most Democratic Party voters (42%) dislike Netanyahu to some degree and 23% of whom hold a "very unfavorable" view of the Israeli premier, while only 26% are sympathetic to him.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Marc Israel Sellem )

Meanwhile, more than half of Republican voters, or 52%, hold a favorable view of the conservative leader compared to 16% who view him unfavorably.

In addition, 30% of Black American respondents said that they support the Likud chief to some extent, whereas 23% opposed him. White respondents showed similar measures of support with 35% and 28%, respectively.

Among Hispanics, the distribution was equal, with 29% holding a favorable view of Netanyahu to 29% who hold an unfavorable view of him. The poll also showed that men view Netanyahu more positively than women, as 40% of men hold positive views of him compared to 26% of women.

High-income earners, who pocket over $100,000 per year, support Netanyahu at a higher rate than low-income earners who make less than $50,000 at 44% to 26%.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu and Joe Biden ( Photo: Hadas Porush, AP )

Like their Israeli counterparts, the American public is divided in their opinion of Netanyahu as 33% of the public supports him to some degree, while 29% oppose him to some degree. Among those with stronger opinions, 12% strongly support him, compared to 13% who strongly oppose him.

Apart from Netanyahu, the poll reveals that while Americans still support Israel in regional conflicts, fewer of them believe that the United States should support Israel and consider it important has dropped to its lowest level since polling began in 2017.

The survey was conducted on a representative sample of 1500 Americans with a maximum sampling error of 3%. The findings indicate that 31% of Americans feel more aligned with Israel in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which is more than twice the support of the Palestinians (13%). However, a significant portion of respondents chose to remain neutral (27%), and 30% said that they did not know.