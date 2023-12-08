Shooting attack in the West Bank, one Israeli injured

A shooting attack occurred near the entrance of Mevo Dotan settlement in the West Bank on Saturday, resulting in at least one Israeli being injured from gunfire by a suspected terrorist drive-by shooting.
The victim receives treatment on-site, and according to Magen David Adom (MDA), his condition is moderate. Large forces are searching the area and military checkpoints were deployed.
Overnight, IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police operatives arrested five wanted individuals across the West Bank, including two Hamas terrorists. In the village of Silat al-Dahr, a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting that injured an IDF soldier was apprehended.
Since the beginning of the war, approximately 2,200 wanted individuals have been arrested in the West Bank, with around 1,175 of them affiliated with Hamas. The security forces remain vigilant in maintaining stability in the region.