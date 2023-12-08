Shooting attack in the West Bank, one Israeli injured

A shooting attack occurred near the entrance of Mevo Dotan settlement in the West Bank on Saturday, resulting in at least one Israeli being injured from gunfire by a suspected terrorist drive-by shooting.

The victim receives treatment on-site, and according to Magen David Adom (MDA), his condition is moderate. Large forces are searching the area and military checkpoints were deployed.

1 View gallery IDF forces in the West Bank ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Overnight, IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police operatives arrested five wanted individuals across the West Bank, including two Hamas terrorists. In the village of Silat al-Dahr, a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting that injured an IDF soldier was apprehended.