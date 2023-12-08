Shooting attack in the West Bank, one Israeli injured

At least one Israeli moderately injured from a suspected terrorist drive-by shooting, forces conduct searches in the area and deployed military checkpoints

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
Palestinians
West Bank
Israel
A shooting attack occurred near the entrance of Mevo Dotan settlement in the West Bank on Saturday, resulting in at least one Israeli being injured from gunfire by a suspected terrorist drive-by shooting.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The victim receives treatment on-site, and according to Magen David Adom (MDA), his condition is moderate. Large forces are searching the area and military checkpoints were deployed.
1 View gallery
יהודה ושומרון פעילות צה"ל מעצר מבוקשיםיהודה ושומרון פעילות צה"ל מעצר מבוקשים
IDF forces in the West Bank
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Overnight, IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police operatives arrested five wanted individuals across the West Bank, including two Hamas terrorists. In the village of Silat al-Dahr, a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting that injured an IDF soldier was apprehended.
Since the beginning of the war, approximately 2,200 wanted individuals have been arrested in the West Bank, with around 1,175 of them affiliated with Hamas. The security forces remain vigilant in maintaining stability in the region.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""