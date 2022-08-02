IDF braces for fire from Gaza after arrest of senior Islamic Jihad operative

The military on Tuesday said its forces in south were on increased alert after the arrest of a senior Islamic Jihad operative on Monday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Train service in the Ashkelon area has been suspended and some roads along the border were closed, out of concern for possible anti-tank fire from Gaza.

3 View gallery IDF closes off roads near Gaza border on Tuesday ( Photo: Roee Idan )

IDF forces arrested Basam al-Saadi, the West Bank leader of the Islamist terror group in Jenin Monday night.

3 View gallery Bassam Al-Saadi and son-in-law

One Palestinian, affiliated with the group, was killed in a fire exchange with the soldiers.

Al-Saadi resisted arrest and was slightly injured by a dog deployed by the forces.

An Israeli police spokesperson said commandos disguised as Palestinians entered Jenin to make two arrests and came under fire. They shot back, hitting several gunmen, and left without suffering casualties, the spokesperson added.

A senior military source said the decision to close roads along the Gaza border came after intelligence officials estimated there would be a response from the Islamic Jihad to the latest wave of arrests of its operatives on the West Bank in the past day, which included 50, suspected of terror activity.

"The preventive measures were in place to prevent the group from bringing about a deterioration of the security along the border," the source said.

Video posted by Palestinians showing Islamic Jihad member arrested ( Twitter )

The Islamic Jihad issued a statement after the arrest of al-Saadi was announced. "We warn Israel against harming the live of al-Saadi and will respond to any aggression," the group said.

3 View gallery IDF arrests senior Islamic Jihad operative on West Bank on Monday

Al-Saadi had been actively building up the group's military power in the Jenin area specifically and in the northern West Bank in general, with many of the terror attacks against Israel in the past year, attributed to its members.

He had been wanted by security forces and was arrested along with his son-in law who was his close aid. The two men were transferred to the Shin Bet Security Agency for questioning.















