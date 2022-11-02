Car ramming attack at West Bank checkpoint- 1 severely injured, suspect killed

The suspect rams car into checkpoint and attempts to stab Israeli in his 20s with a sharp instrument; Hospital says wounded is in serious condition and suffering from a multi-systematic injury undergoing surgery

Elisha Ben Kimon|
An suspected terrorist rammed his car into a West Bank checkpoint on Wednesday severely injuring a man in his 20s.
    • The suspect also tried to stab the Israeli with a sharp instrument, before being shot dead
    The injured young man was taken to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem where he was undergoing surgery.
    The MDA received reports of the attack at 8:34am. Paramedics Ishai Rauchberger and Shira Malka said that "the injured man was fully conscious and sustained wounds in his limbs.
    2 View gallery
    תיעוד מפיגוע הדריסה סמוך למחסום מכבים בבנימין    תיעוד מפיגוע הדריסה סמוך למחסום מכבים בבנימין
    Car ramming attack at the Maccabim checkpoint
    (Photo: Dror Ifrach, MDA)
    "We administered emergency treatment to stop his bleeding, and quickly evacuated him in a MDA intensive care ambulance, while continuing medical treatment, to the hospital."
    The hospital said the wounded man arrived at the trauma unit in serious condition and suffering from a multi-systematic injury. He was anesthetized and ventilated, and after an examination, would be taken into surgery.
    On Sunday, a terrorist from east Jerusalem ran over five soldiers in two different locations on the road leading to the Dead Sea, causing them to sustain moderate and mild injuries.
