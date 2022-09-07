Israel preparing for long-term consequences of earthquake

Israel's inter-ministerial team dedicated to preparing long-term reconstruction plans after an earthquake, held its first meeting on Tuesday, officials said.

The gathering was held under the aegis of Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Chief of Staff Naama Schultz.

2 View gallery Security and emergency services in a drill simulating an earthquake ( Photo: Barel Efraim )

Dozens of directors from various government departments and agencies that deal with emergency issues were also present.

Following the government's decision to build a long-term reconstruction plan after an earthquake, Shultz, in cooperation with the National Emergency Authority and the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee for Earthquake Preparedness was tasked with formulating a national plan.

The purpose of this initiative is to prepare the government for the implementation of this plan in several areas, such as urban construction, human and community rehabilitation, economy, environment and national infrastructure.

The government's decision also involves a plan on the country's organizational and legislative infrastructure in the event of a disaster.

During the meeting, a baseline scenario and test cases around the world were presented and the working processes for formulating the plan were discussed.

The State of Israel has set itself the goal of aligning itself with the most advanced countries on the issue and formulating a reconstruction strategy in advance, which will help manage future disasters. This plan will help to take advantage of potential crises and to improve and optimize the systems already existing in the field.

"The question is not whether a strong earthquake will occur in Israel, but when," Schultz said at the start of the meeting.

"The Israeli government aims to intensify preparations for a strong earthquake and other emergencies, both in the phases of prevention and damage reduction and in the reconstruction phases. Today, we are mobilizing all government ministries to ensure better preparedness of the State of Israel in the event of an emergency."



