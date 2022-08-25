Young woman found dead in field in central Israel

The body of a woman in her 20s with multiple stab wounds was found Thursday in a field near the central city of Rehovot.

The police arrived at the scene after receiving a report at 5:04am from a local who found the body near a road. Medical teams who arrived at the scene pronounced her death on the spot.

2 View gallery The scene in Rehovot ( Photo: Nitzan Dror )

Israel Police traced and arrested a 20-year-old resident of Bat Yam on suspicion of involvement in the woman's death.

"A Bat Yam resident in his 20s was arrested near his home on suspicion of involvement in the murder and he was taken by the officers," a police statement read.

"The police intend to bring him before a court on Friday in order to extend his remand in accordance with the needs of the investigation and the findings."

Forensics gathered evidence from the scene as the background and the motive behind the woman's death remain unclear.

2 View gallery The scene of the incident ( Photo: Israel Police )

The case was handed to the Central District Serious Crime and was defined as a top priority.