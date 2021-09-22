Jordan king calls at UN for two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

In a pre-recorded speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Jordan's King Abdullah II called on Wednesday to revive the option of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"General security for both sides, indeed for the whole world, can only be ensured by a two-state solution," he said.

Jordanian King Abdullah II remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a pre-recorded message, September 22, 2021, at UN headquarters in New York

He called for the creation of a Palestinian state established on the pre-1967 Six-Day War borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and added that fighting between Israel and Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist groups last May underscored that "the current situation is simply unsustainable."

The war was the fourth in Gaza since the Hamas Islamic militant group seized power in 2007, triggering a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the Palestinian territory.

More than 250 people were killed in Gaza, most of them civilians, including dozens of children and women, according to the UN. There were 13 deaths in Israel. More than 4,000 homes in Gaza were destroyed or severely damaged.

Merchant passes by buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza war in May

The Jordanian king also called for continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Abdullah II widened the scope during his speech to address "today's most critical challenges," including the global COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the refugee crisis.

The leader challenged countries to take collective action to solve the world's most pressing issues.

Jordanian King Abdullah II remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a pre-recorded message, September 22, 2021, at UN headquarters in New York

"Jordan has long supported a collective approach. Since our country was founded a hundred years ago we have worked closely with regional and international partners to support peace, progress and mutual respect worldwide," Abdullah II said.

The head of the Hashemite royal family continued: "We know the hardships and difficulties, but we also see the tremendous opportunities to build a better world."

Earlier this month, the monarch visited Cairo for talks on the status of Jerusalem at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. They were joined at the conference by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.



