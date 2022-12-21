Minutes before deadline, Netanyahu secures votes to form government

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night secured the final votes needed to form a government, minutes before his deadline to do so, and called President Isaac Herzog to finalize his rise to power.

Netanyahu now has a week to swear in his government. The parliament plenum only meets on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, the confidence vote could only happen the following Monday. This means the government must be sworn in a week later, Monday, January 2.

