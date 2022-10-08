2 Palestinians dead in clashes with IDF during West Bank raid

At least two Palestinians were killed and 11 others wounded, three seriously, on Saturday, in clashes with Israeli security forces in the Jenin refugee camp.

The troops entered the camp to arrest an operative of the Islamic Jihad terror group. They surrounded his home where he was barricading when they encountered gunfire and firebombs from dozens of camp residents and militants.

3 View gallery IDF troops raid Jenin refugee camp and clash with local militants on Saturday ( Photo: AFP )

In a statement, security officials said Salah Samir abu Zeina, the terror suspect who was taken into custody, had been convicted on terrorist charges twice and was released from prison in 2020. He was suspected of planning and carrying out shooting attacks against IDF forces deployed to the Jenin area.

3 View gallery Palestinian militants clash with IDF troops in the Jenin refugee camp on Saturday ( Photo: EPA )

Palestinian health officials said that one of the dead in the clashes, was 16-year old Mahmoud a-Sous who was shot after hurling a firebomb at the soldiers.

The incident came on day after two other Palestinians were killed in clashes near the West Bank city of Qalqilya, including a 14-year old.

The IDF said the boy had thrown a firebomb at the troops who fired shots in response.

Clashes broke out near the village of Kafr Qaddum when dozens of Palestinians blocked roads and hurled stones at troops who responded with riot dispersal measures and with live fire. One of the rioters was injured and taken to a local hospital.

3 View gallery Troops clash with militants near the village of Quaddum on Friday ( צילום: AFP )

No injuries to the troops, were reported.



