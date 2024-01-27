Khan Younis hospital used to fire rockets evacuated as fighting draws near

Palestinians who left the northern Gaza Strip have begun to evacuate from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis amid IDF bombings in its vicinity, which according to the Palestinians, have been incessant for days. The IDF aims to tighten control over the city, an operation that began more than a month ago, which forces many displaced Palestinians to move southward yet again.

Gazan influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi documented on Friday hundreds of displaced people who were leaving Khan Younis, picking up their identity cards in order to leave the compound toward Rafah. According to the displaced people, the army tightens the exit from there and checks who leaves. The Palestinian Red Crescent established a fifth shelter camp Friday in the Al-Mawasi area, which is supposed to house about 90 displaced families from Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah.

In an unusual announcement by The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the IDF liaison to the Palestinians said, "Hamas operates from the Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals in Khan Younis and around them. The systematic use of hospitals by Hamas throughout Gaza has been documented, including rocket fire from the Nasser hospital."

They added that "Gazans who wish to move from Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals, as many have chosen to do, can go through the IDF corridor on Al-Bahar Street, located on the west side of the hospitals. The IDF transmits this information in Arabic through media channels."

1 View gallery Displaced Gazans walking toward Rafah ( Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa )

A representative of the International Red Cross told the Saudi Al-Hadath network on Friday that "what is happening in Khan Younis is similar to what happened in northern Gaza, close to one and a half million displaced persons from Gaza currently live in Rafah."