Gantz says Iran tripled uranium enrichment capability

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said late on Monday, that Iran has tripled its uranium enrichment capabilities.

"The number of advanced centrifuges in Iran's possession is substantial," Gantz told the ambassadors representing members of the UN security council before his departure for Israel.

The defense minister met on Monday with UN Secretary General António Guterres and U.S. ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

The defense minister told the diplomats that Israel's intelligence agencies have found that Iran had made much progress in its nuclear program.

"Iran has increased its ability to enrich Uranium by three-fold at the Fordow facility, " he said adding that according to the JCPOA, Iran is barred from enriching uranium in that site.

"Iran currently enriches uranium to a level of 60% but if chooses to do so can raise the level to 90%," he said.

"We must act to prepare an operational, and economic response and prevent a new deal that would not set the Iranians back," Gantz said. "This matter but also be addressed by the actions of the UN security council," he said.

Gantz also accused the Islamic Republic for being most responsible for destabilizing the Middle East.

"It can promote terrorism and an arms race. I believe it can be stopped and the time to act is now," he said. "Iran threatens the world's economy, energy sources and the price of food and trade, as well as the free flow of maritime traffic. If it obtains a nuclear weapon - things will get even worse," Gantz said.

"The IAEA must remain a professional body and closing those investigations must be a read line in negotiations to return to a nuclear deal," Gantz said.



