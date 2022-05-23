2nd aide in weeks, quits Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's chief of staff resigned on Monday, less than two weeks after another senior aide bolted in a double blow to a leader who has yet to complete his first year in power.

A statement from the prime minister's office gave no reason for the departure of Tal Gan Zvi after a decade at Bennett's side.

Gan Tzvi was considered a close adviser to Bennett, and accompanied him since the beginning of his political career while fulfilling many parliamentary roles. Throughout the last year, he was crucial in keeping the right-wing coalition at bay.

Shimrit Meir, the premier's senior adviser, resigned only 10 days prior on May 13, citing "considerable sacrifices in (her) personal life". Meir and Gan Tzvi stood at the head of Bennett's two inner circles - Meir represented Bennett's new team and Gan Tzvi represented the old one. The two leaders, as well as their teams, were known to not get along, and Israeli media has recently reported feuding among them.

Bennett personally expressed gratitude for Gan Tzvi's long accompaniment. "From the moment I entered politics, Tal acted as one of the supporting pillars in my public role, in all different stages. I want to thank him for the long years, throughout which he closely accompanied me professionally, with outstanding devotion and loyalty, throughout the ups and downs, during hard work around the clock," he said.

"I was sad, yet understanding, to hear his decision to finish his role as chief of staff in the prime minister's office after an intense and rich year, and at the end of a decade of collective work. His wisdom, his management abilities and the results of his actions were very worthy to me," said the prime minister.

Gan Tzvi also remarked on his resignation: "It was an honor to work throughout the last decade with a true public server with Israel's wellbeing in his top priority. I thank the prime minister for the opportunity, the challenges, and the doing in which I took part throughout the years of his position devoted to the Israeli situations in a long list of matters - from economy, education, and up until the security issues and crucial policies.