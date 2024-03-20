Georgetown U researchers accuse Israel of violating international law in Gaza

In response to an opinion piece in JAMA Surgery by Georgetown University researchers, which accused Israel of international law breaches and causing numerous innocent Palestinian deaths, a team of Israeli doctors and researchers from Hadassah Medical Center and the Hebrew University promptly penned a firm rebuttal. The U.S. researchers did, however, report that the incidents of October 7 had sparked a war.

Taking umbrage at the anti-Israel sentiments, several distinguished professors from the Hebrew University and Hadassah Medical Center's Faculty of Medicine countered with a strong letter to the journal. They underscored Israel's adherence to international law in Gaza, contrasting it sharply with a particular terrorist organization's flagrant disregard for said laws.

The Israeli researchers highlighted a growing body of evidence suggesting that "Hamas is exploiting numerous hospitals, using them as human shields, terror bases and ammunition storage sites. Israel has made every effort to safeguard as many civilians as possible in the conflict zone, with the ultimate goals of defeating Hamas and rooting out the source of evil."

They also indicated that on October 7 Hamas "orchestrated a mass killing, with an intent akin to genocide. This horrific act included tying up children and executing them with gunshots to the head and employing brutal sexual violence. The Hamas charter, which advocates for the extermination of Israel and the Jewish people, is in direct violation of international laws that prohibit genocide. Actions of Hamas terrorists align perfectly with their charter's destructive aims."

