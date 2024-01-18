Government fails in response to war, NSC document says

The government has failed in its response to the war, according to a document circulated in the National Security Council, warning that continued neglect of evacuated residents in the north must stop.

The paper reviews the resilience of the Israeli public and its ability to recover and grow again both economically and socially, three months after the Hamas massacre and the ensuing fighting in Gaza and along the northern border. In it the government has been given failing grades for its handling of the crisis and its response to the needs of its citizens.





2 View gallery Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a cabinet meeting earlier this month Cabinet meeting ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

In response to wounded, captive and missing, the government was given a D-. "Discussion about hostage release deals cause expectations," the paper states. A failing grade was given to the return to a sense of security for Israelis, with a comment attached: "Forming local defense teams in communities, does not relieve the government from its responsibility."

The government is also given low marks for mending the fractured society. "There is increasing belligerence towards families of hostages," the paper warns. On the financial crisis impacting many Israelis since the war began, the government is given a resounding F. "The income of many has suffered and there is insufficient government support, especially for those serving in the reserves."

Other areas where the paper says the government response is underwhelming are the decision-making process regarding critical matters, Education and the economy.

The document commends hospitals in its paper, for their handling of the many wounded in the war while many of their staff have been called up to serve. But the health system's public response in general has suffered.

2 View gallery Wounded in rocket fire to Metula arrives at Ziv Medical center ( Photo: Efi Sharir )

Top marks were given to strategic supplies stocks, the judicial system and volunteering which the report credits the public's value system for.