Prosecutors ask to revise indictment in Netanyahu corruption case

Prosecutors on Sunday asked the Jerusalem District Court to revise the indictment in Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption case after the ongoing cross-examination of a key witness revealed contradictions.

According to a statement from the State Attorney’s Office, prosecutors are seeking to change a line alleging that Netanyahu instructed state witness Shlomo Filber to provide regulatory benefits to communications mogul Shaul Elovitch during a meeting on an unknown date after appointing him director-general of the Communications Ministry, to a meeting on an unknown date after Netanyahu decided to appoint him to the post.

2 צפייה בגלריה Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his attorneys in the Jerusalem District Court in Jerusalem ( Photo: Yonatan Sindel )

This comes after the defense managed to prove in court that the date of the meeting mentioned in the indictment bill contradicts the evidence presented.

Filber, a former confidant of the ex-premier, is a state witness in Case 4000 which alleges that Netanyahu promoted regulations to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars to benefit Elovitch in return for positive coverage on his Walla! news website. Netanyahu is charged along with Elovitch and his wife. They all deny any wrongdoing.

Netanyahu claims he is the victim of a witch hunt orchestrated by hostile media, police and prosecutors.

Sources in Netanyahu's orbit doubled down on his claims and called to declare a mistrial.

2 צפייה בגלריה State witness Shlomo Filber ( Photo: Yonatan Sindel )

"The prosecution's wild lashing must end. They amended the indictment four times, and they probably will not rest until they get Netanyahu's head," they said.

"For two years, the prosecution hid from the court and the public the unequivocal evidence that contradicted its claim. Enough, there is a limit."