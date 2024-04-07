Florist shocked he fell victim to Iranian scheme to send funeral flowers to hostage family

Jacob, a Ramat Gan florist who unknowingly sent a funeral wreath to the family of hostage Liri Elbag, who is still held captive by Hamas, was shocked to realize he had been entrapped in an Iranian scheme. He recounted that the online order, placed on April 2 for April 4 delivery, was delayed due because the customer did not respond to his request for further information. He reached out via email to clarify, receiving an in-depth reply.

The sender apologized for his unavailability, using the identify of a slain police officer whose remains are held in Gaza, and clarified: "This wreath is to remember a friend, not for a funeral. It doesn't matter what time it arrives, I just want it delivered to the family today or tomorrow. Please send a short message with the flowers. Thank you very much."

Jacob said the sender used a Gmail account registered under the fallen officer's misspelled name and made the order independently. "His other details seem irrelevant according to a police and Shin Bet investigation," he added.

When receiving such orders, Jacob typically contacts the recipient to coordinate delivery and avoid misunderstandings. "I couldn't reach anyone. I don't know the family, nor any of the kidnapped victims' families," he shared. He followed up with the sender, whose phone number was also incorrect, likely Elbag's too. The sender replied via email, "I'm busy, send when I said." Jacob completed the order, enclosed a note, and dispatched it. A guard in the family's moshav facilitated the delivery.

The family of the soldier, who was kidnapped from the base at Nahal Oz on October 7, received the wreath over the weekend. Attached was a note stating: "May her memory be blessed (Liri Elbag) we all know that country is above all." Police launched an investigation into the incident. and Shin Bet suspects "likely Iranian elements" are behind the delivery.

"Online discussions shouldn't target us, we're merely a conduit," Jacob, the florist, said. "My sympathy is with the kidnapped victims' families, but I'm uninvolved. People use various names, I don't meddle. I'm unsure why the Iranians selected us. My shop is established, I have a beautiful online presence, and I invest in top Google rankings to attract orders."