Northern Israel man arrested after attacking neighbor with sword

A northern Israel man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly attacking and wounding his neighbor with a sword during an argument.
The victim, 39 from the northern city of Haifa, was taken to the city's Rambam Health Care Campus in moderate condition whereas the suspect, 59, was arrested by police.
According to the police investigation, the two got into a heated verbal argument Sunday afternoon, by the end of which the suspect allegedly took a large sword and attacked his neighbor from behind, stabbing him in the back.
Itai Mazor, a Magen David Adom first responder who arrived at the scene and tended to the victim, relayed: "The victim was lying in the street outside the building conscious and suffering from penetrating trauma to his back. We administered first aid that included bandaging and stopping the bleeding and transported him for further treatment in the hospital in moderate and stable condition."
The police said that upon receiving the report about the attack, officers arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect, who has no previous criminal record, and took him in for questioning.
The suspect will be brought for a remand hearing at the Haifa Magistrate's Court Monday evening.