Mystery over killing of Lebanese Hamas money man

A Lebanese man sanctioned for allegedly funneling millions of dollars to Palestinian armed group Hamas was found dead in a mountain town outside Beirut, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Israel had accused Muhammad Ibrahim Surur of transferring funds from Iran to Gaza and other terror group cooperating with Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah. He had been under U.S. sanctions since 2019 along with others involved in transferring Iranian funds supporting Hamas's military wing.

His body was found with a large amount of cash nearby, leading investigators to believe his murder was not a robbery and that he may have been tortured before being killed.

Lebanese media reported that the weapons used in Surur's murder were found in the home's kitchen. and that the guns were submerged in water and cleaning materials in order to remove fingerprints.

Lebanese media outlets affiliated with Hezbollah said that contact with surur was lost last Thursday, and his body was only found on Tuesday.

According to the report, Israel had questioned Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Authority in the past to learn if they were familiar with Surur after it was revealed that his shop was used for transferring funds to the West Bank and the Gaza.

Saudi channel Al-Hadath cited sources as saying, "The Mossad eliminated Surur because he transferred Iranian money to Hamas. He had been wanted by the Mossad since 2018 and worked in a financial corporation in Lebanon associated with Hezbollah."