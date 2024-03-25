IDF thwarts major weapons smuggling op from Iran to West Bank





The weapons thwarted by Israeli security forces ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Israeli security forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle advanced weaponry from Iran destined for the West Bank, the IDF reported on Monday.

In recent months, Iran has been actively trying to smuggle weaponry into the West Bank to carry out terror operations against Israeli targets.

Advanced arms thwarted by Israeli security forces ( Photo: Shin Bet )

During Israeli operations, sophisticated weaponry that originated in Iran was seized, including rockets, explosive devices, mines, RPG launchers and a cache of firearms, including 50 pistols and 33 M4 rifles. Additionally, explosives, 13 anti-tank missiles, and 25 hand grenades were confiscated.

Shin Bet and military forces uncovered and foiled the activity of Palestinian operatives plotting terror attacks against Israeli targets, and they were apprehended for interrogation. During the investigations, information emerged regarding the ongoing activities of Munir Makdad, a Palestinian resident of Ein al-Hilweh in Lebanon, known for years as an operative working for Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

( Photo: Shin Bet )

It was also disclosed that the Iranian security factors responsible for the smuggling attempt belong to the special operations branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, led by Javad Ghaffari, a former commander of Iranian forces in Syria.

"This disclosure underscores the ongoing threat posed by Iran and its proxies, necessitating continued vigilance and proactive measures by Israeli security forces to safeguard against such attempts at destabilization," the IDF and Shin Bet said in a statement.