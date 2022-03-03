Two Israelis stabbed in Palestinian town within less than 24 hours

An Israeli man was stabbed Thursday morning in a small Palestinian town outside Jerusalem, less than 24 hours after another Israeli was stabbed there.

The 40-year-old arrived at a military checkpoint outside the town of Hizma, having suffered a stab wound. He said he was stabbed by a Palestinian man at a butcher shop in the town's industrial park.

Archive: Israeli soldier standing near Hizma checkpoint following a Palestinian firebomb attack, May 10, 2016

First responders gave him first aid treatment and he was taken to the capital's Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition.

IDF forces launched a manhunt after the suspect.

On Wednesday, a 48-year-old Israeli man was also moderately wounded in Hizma after having been stabbed in the neck.

The Jerusalem resident, who also arrived at the checkpoint independently, said he was attacked from behind and was stabbed several times in a ceramics shop in the Palestinian town before the attacker fled.

Near Hizma

Authorities believe the same suspect was behind both attacks and that both incidents were driven by nationalistic motives.

Residents of a nearby settlement were planning to stage a protest Thursday evening to air their frustration at the deteriorating security situation across the West Bank.

Israel captured the territory from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War where over 400,000 Israelis live.