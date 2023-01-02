Ultra-Orthodox to make up 16% of Israel's population by 2030

The Israel Democracy Institute released its annual report on ultra-Orthodox society on Monday, revealing new developments since the pandemic, including in the areas of employment and Internet use.

According to the report, there are currently 1,280,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews living in Israel, making up 13.5 percent of the total population. The fastest growing community in the country, the ultra-Orthodox will represent 16 percent of the total Israeli population by 2030.

The report said there were 373,000 ultra-Orthodox students under the age of 18 in the 2021-2022 school year, representing 19.5 percent of all students nationwide. In 2019-20, 59 percent of ultra-Orthodox girls passed the matriculation exams, compared to 31 percent in 2008-2009.

However, only 15 percent of boys in the community passed the exams, with 14 percent graduating - compared to 83 percent of other Jewish Israelis. The number of ultra-Orthodox students in institutions of higher education has increased by 235 percent between 2009 and 2022, now representing 10.5 percent of all students in Israel.

The report also noted that in 2019, the poverty rate for ultra-Orthodox Jews was 44 percent, twice that of other Israelis (22 percent). The average monthly income of ultra-Orthodox households was just $4,011, compared to $6,200 for other Jewish Israeli households in the country.

The number of ultra-Orthodox Israelis doing civilian or military service has declined in recent years, with just 1,193 men serving in the military, and 495 doing national service in 2020. The report also showed that Internet access is becoming more widespread in the community: 66 percent of ultra-Orthodox Jews now use the Internet compared to 94 percent of other Jewish Israelis.

The new Israeli government, which includes 4 religious parties, has promised social reforms that will benefit the ultra Orthodox sector, including a repeal of a tax on single-use plastics, and increasing stipends for seminary students.



