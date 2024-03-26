UN Security Council resolution will only harden Hamas stance in hostage talks, envoy says

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Monday night slammed the UN Security Council's call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan.

“Although the American ambassador said they see it as contingent upon the release of hostages, it is no coincidence that Hamas welcomed this and the Palestinians celebrated,” he said in an interview with Ynet.

3 View gallery Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan ( Photo: AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura )

"From the onset of the war, it was clear to everyone that Hamas had hoped that the international community would bend Israel's will and force us into a cease-fire before the end of the hostilities and the release of the hostages."

"Until now, the U.S. has withstood this pressure, but this is not a minor change but a dramatic shift," added Erdan. While the ambassador pointed to the resolution's non-binding nature, he noted that "we are now facing petitions that Israel is violating the Security Council's decision, and courts might intervene. The pressure on the U.S. will increase, and the implications for us are severe. It could cause significant damage because it allows for a deterioration process whose end we cannot foresee.”

Erdan said that Israel appreciates the American support since the beginning of the war, clarifying, "It's important to remember: the relationship between Israel and the U.S. is mutual. Even when the U.S. wants something, we see ourselves as full partners." He added, "When facing a terrorist organization, you expect such actions not to play into the hands of our enemies.”

Erdan warned of negative consequences following the decision, saying, "Hamas now sees the pressure on Israel increasing, so what incentive do they have to agree? This will only harden their stance in negotiations for a deal. It endangers the efforts to free the hostages because it gives Hamas hope that it can achieve a cease-fire without releasing the hostages."

Regarding the U.S. not vetoing the proposal, he added, "I am disappointed by the decision, which essentially harms our war efforts and the chances of freeing the hostages."

3 View gallery US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Reuters, Yonatan Siendel/Flash90 )

Meanwhile, Hamas has informed mediators Monday night that it is entrenching its positions. "We adhere to the stance and vision we presented on March 14," meaning, the terrorist organization demands a complete withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza and a comprehensive cease-fire.

"The occupation's response did not meet any of our people's basic demands and our resistance - a comprehensive cease-fire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced and genuine prisoner exchanges," Hamas said in a statement.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told Erdan before the vote that the decision not to impose a veto was made at the highest levels in Washington. Israeli officials believe that it might have even been approved by President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The U.S. ambassador clarified that the decision is not legally binding, meaning that sanctions cannot be imposed on Israel if it does not agree to a cease-fire. Furthermore, if any council member tries to pass sanctions against Israel, they will face a U.S. veto.

Following the U.S. to abstain, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday night he will not dispatch an Israeli team to talks in Washington, deepening the crisis between the countries.

U.S. officials claimed that the crisis Netanyahu has created is “manufactured” and stems from "internal political tensions in Israel."

3 View gallery US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ( Photo: Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry )

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the White House Monday night and met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The two discussed for approximately an hour and a half the necessary steps for continuing to counter Hamas and dismantle its military and governance capabilities, as well as efforts to secure the release of hostages. Gallant emphasized that "the outcomes of the war will determine the state of the region for years to come."

Following the meeting, Sullivan conveyed President Biden's support for Israel's security and defense against all threats, including Iran.

Fourteen Security Council member states voted on Monday in favor of the resolution proposal, which includes a "demand" for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire during the month of Ramadan, ending in about two weeks, and for the "immediate and unconditional" release of the hostages.

The United States abstained because the resolution does not condemn Hamas - but did not veto it, and the proposal was passed to roaring applause in the Security Council chamber.

Although the decision is not legally binding, it could have concerning implications for Israel. Council members dubbed it a "historic decision" because it marks the first time the Security Council has called for an immediate cease-fire, and the United States did not veto it.

United Nations Security Council votes for Gaza cease-fire during Ramadan ( Video: UN )





Jerusalem fears that the protracted war could lead to international discourse on Israel violating a Security Council decision to cease fire with Hamas, while no pressure is applied to the terrorist organization. Additionally, Israel's likely non-compliance with the decision strengthens arguments against it in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), exacerbating the situation.

A senior political source told Ynet Monday night that "this is a very complex and dangerous decision. We argued that a cease-fire should be a result of the hostages' release, yet the decision essentially states that a cease-fire is an end in itself."

However, the source believes that Netanyahu’s decision to nix a delegation to Washington in response to the Security Council ruling “exacerbates the problem.”

“He's cornering us further by canceling the delegation to the United States," the source said. "The moment there are condemnations of the other side, then Russia and China's vetoes come into play. And now we don't have an American veto in our pocket. The decision is bad because the call for a cease-fire is disconnected from any action by the other side, putting the onus on us—and us alone."