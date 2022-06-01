Israeli jets intercepted Egyptian drone over south, military says

An Egyptian drone was intercepted by Israeli fighter jets over south earlier this week after its operator lost control of it, the military said on Wednesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said a Israeli Air Force F16 fighter jet shot down a UAV in the airspace over the Negev, near to Mount Saggi. "The UAV was identified, monitored and intercepted after it crossed into the Israeli airspace. The incident is under review."

2 View gallery UAV, illustration ( Photo: IAI )

There were no casualties in the anomalous incident.

The interception with an air-to-air missile was carried in coordination with the Egyptian army. Preliminary and joint probe by the IDF and the Egyptian army indicates that a malfunction led to a loss of control of the aircraft and resulted in the crossing of the drone west into the Israeli airspace.

The incident took place while Israel is still on high alert due to Tehran's threats of vengeance following recent operations against the Iranian regime, which the Islamic Republic has attributed to Israel. As a result, the alert level was raised in the Israeli Air Force and Israeli Air Defense Command.

2 View gallery F16 jet ( Photo: AFP )

Meanwhile, the Egyptian army continued its activities against the Islamic State in the Sinai region. The terror organization continues to carry out attacks against local Egyptian targets in the center of the peninsula. Just last month there was an attack near the Suez Canal, during which terrorist operatives attacked Egyptian soldiers, killing 11 and wounding five more.

Following the latest terror attack, Israel approved for Egypt to increase troops presence in the peninsula beyond those permitted by the peace agreement.