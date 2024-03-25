'At least she wasn't taken straight to a tunnel': Family of Liri Elbag breaks silence on images of where Gaza hostage was held

The family of Liri Elbag, who remains captive in Gaza after 171 days, revealed their shock upon seeing the first glimpse of their daughter's surroundings in a Gaza room where she was likely held with other women captives in the early days of the war.

"We were in shock; it was the first time we saw something physical from the place she was in," her mother, Shira, recounts following the publication of an extensive interview with the Elbag family in the British Daily Mail, where photos from the room where Liri was held were made pubic.

According to the Daily Mail, the family said that Elbag was identified by the IDF based on DNA remnants found in the room where she was held during the early days of the war. Additionally, other captives released shared how Elbag was forced to clean the family's bathroom during her captivity and cook for them while she was not allowed to eat. They also revealed that Elbag was allowed to shower only after 37 days in captivity.

"I felt a sense of relief after seeing the picture of the room," Shira, Liri's mother, told Ynet. "The news that at least she didn't go straight into the tunnel and darkness. At least at the beginning, she was in a girl's room."

She added a message to decision-makers discussing the possibility of a prisoner exchange deal: "Next week, she will be half a year in captivity. She's experiencing horrors, a world of nightmares, not sleeping in her own bed. They need to understand that time matters and, for hostages, time has already been lost long ago."

"There's a deal on the table, and they need to move mountains for this deal to materialize. If they don't, who knows when it will happen? We hear a million and one things, yes to a deal, no deal, yes support from the U.S., no support from the U.S. That's it, there's a deal on the table now - turn the world upside down so that my daughter can come home."

Shai, Liri's sister, commented on the images of the room where her sister was held. "We can't even imagine where she is now. We look at this picture and say: 'She was there.' It's both a relief and a comfort, and yet, on the other hand, I wonder, how can there be anything pink in that place? How are there things belonging to a girl? How can a family even do something like this? Did they take care of her? Did they bring her home with little children? What did they explain to her?"

Shai added: "The last time we received information about Liri was on the 51st day of her captivity. I cling to those stories they told us 120 days ago. They didn't tell us everything to protect us, and Liri herself asked not to tell us so she could tell it herself. We ask her for forgiveness; I'm angry that day after day passes, and we still can't bring her back. No matter what we do, we can't bring Liri home."

Liri's family is not updated on the details of the negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Qatar. They rely on the media and therefore do not develop too many expectations. "I want my sister to come back alive, and I want her soul to return as healthy as possible," said Shai.