Israeli national dies during mountain climbing in Ecuador

An Israeli national died while mountain climbing in Ecuador, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said Tuesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to the ministry, the 20-year-old hiker fell to his death while climbing the Cotopaxi volcano in the South American country. Cotopaxi is the second highest mountain in Ecuador, measuring at 5,897 meters in height.

1 View gallery Cotopaxi volcano ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The Israeli Embassy in Ecuador said they received reports about the tragedy late on a night between Monday and Tuesday.

Israel’s Ambassador to Ecuador Ze’ev Harel said he contacted Foreign Affairs Ministry's department of Israeli citizens abroad in order to have the man’s family informed of his death and to begin processes of transferring his body for burial in Israel.

“The family were informed of the sad news, and the department of Israeli citizens abroad is working to assist in this case in whatever way is needed," the embassy said.

Mountain climbing is usually considered a safe and popular activity for most tourists visiting the South American country, with hundreds of tourists hiring local guides to see their way to the top of the mountain.