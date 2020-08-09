Build 'free and strong' coexistence after blast, Pope Francis tells Lebanese

Pope Francis urged the people of Lebanon on Sunday to work together in the wake of the devastating port blast to give birth to a new "free and strong" coexistence.
The pope spoke at his weekly address in St. Peter's Square as some Lebanese called for a sustained uprising to topple their leaders and the country's top Christian Maronite cleric, whose Church is a Catholic Eastern rite, said the cabinet should resign.
"Last Tuesday's catastrophe calls everyone, beginning with the Lebanese people, to work together for the common good of this beloved country," Francis said.