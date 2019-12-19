Israel avoids health crisis with new last-minute drug budget

Israeli ministers on Thursday averted a health care crisis by passing a last-minute allocation of NIS 500 million to pay for new lifesaving medicines for thousands of patients.

Israel is without a permanent government and has no state budget for 2020, meaning its ministries by law revert to the previous year's budget with no new spending.

Medicine ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Thousands of patients suffering from all sorts of diseases feared this meant no money to cover new drugs or medical technologies that they hope will save or improve their lives.

"This is important news for those who are sick and for the health system," said Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman after the health and finance ministries came up with the money.

Litzman did not specify the origin of the funds.

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman ( Photo: Mark Israel Salem )

The Israeli economy has so far weathered two inconclusive ballots and a year of successive caretaker governments, but the automatic spending freezes will weigh on economic growth as well as social services.

Freezing spending on the country's subsidized "drug basket" would have been a political disaster.

On Dec. 11 patient groups pleaded with lawmakers to budget extra funds before an end-of-year deadline.

"It doesn't make sense that the country's (political) situation endangers my children's ability to see," said Aharon Kabesa, a father of two children suffering from a rare retinal disease that may lead to blindness.

The drug he hopes will be included in the basket has a one-time cost of $850,000.

Israel's annual health budget stands at around NIS 54 billion. Once a year patients, doctors and pharmaceutical companies ask for hundreds of new treatments to be included in the basket. A Health Ministry committee assesses and chooses some of them, examining things like efficacy, frequency and cost.