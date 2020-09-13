Netanyahu: sorry to hear about Litzman resignation, we must move forward

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he was sorry to hear about Construction and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman's decision to resign in protest of a looming coronavirus lockdown during the High Holidays but said that the move will not affect policy-making.
"I was very sorry about Minister Litzman's decision to resign from the government. I really appreciate Yaakov Litzman and I also respect his decision," Netanyahu said. "We must move forward, make the necessary decisions for the State of Israel during times of coronavirus, and that is what we will do in this meeting."