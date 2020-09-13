Netanyahu: sorry to hear about Litzman resignation, we must move forward

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he was sorry to hear about Construction and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman's decision to resign in protest of a looming coronavirus lockdown during the High Holidays but said that the move will not affect policy-making.

