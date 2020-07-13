Conservative Polish president wins 2nd term after tight race

Poland's conservative President Andrzej Duda, who ran a campaign with homophobic and anti-Semitic overtones, narrowly won a second five-year term in a bitterly fought weekend election, defeating the liberal Warsaw mayor, according to a near-complete count of votes.

