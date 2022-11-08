Israeli terror victim dies weeks after being wounded in stabbing attack

An Israeli terror victim wounded last month in a West Bank stabbing attack died on Tuesday weeks after his condition rapidly deteriorated.

Shalom Sofer, 63, suffered serious wounds when he was stabbed by a Palestinian as he entered a grocery store in the Palestinian village of Al Funduq.

The IDF initially said that it was examining the circumstances of the incident, but later declared it to be a terrorist attack.

According to the military, the Palestinian attacker fled the scene after stabbing the victim.

He was captured by security forces who were conducting a manhunt to apprehend him, three hours after the attack.

Sofer's condition deteriorated late on Monday, when one of his wounds began hemorrhaging. Although emergency medical teams arrived at his home and attempted to stabilize him, he passed away before being able to reach the hospital.

His friends and neighbors said he had joined them in the last Shabbat service, and they were shocked at his death.

His funeral will take place in his hometown of Petach Tikva later on Tuesday.

A surge in Palestinian terror attacks and violent clashes with security forces appears to show o sign of diminishing even after the IDF successfully targeted the Lion's Den militant group in Nablus earlier this month.

IDF troops continue to conduct nightly raids to apprehend terror suspects, with eight arrested being made overnight Monday, according to the military.







