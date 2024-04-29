Two IDF fighters fall in central Gaza

28-year-old Ido Aviv and 37-year-old Master Sergeant Kalkidan Mehar both perish in building explosion in the Netzarim Corridor in the center of the Gaza Strip, with another reservist seriously wounded

Yoav Zitun, Lior El-Hai|
IDF spokesperson revealed on Monday evening that two reservists, Master Sergeant Ido Aviv (28) from Kiryat Yam, and Master Sergeant Kalkidan Mehar (37) from Petach Tikva, were fatally wounded in a building explosion near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza Strip on Sunday.
Master Sgt. Ido Aviv
Both soldiers were members of the 99th Division. Another soldier, who had recently taken over corridor maintenance duties from the regular Nahal Brigade, was also severely injured.
Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion, assessing whether it resulted from Hamas RPG fire or an accidental detonation of IDF munitions like a tank shell.
Kalkidan Mehar
Since the onset of the conflict, 608 soldiers have died, with 263 of those casualties occurring after the commencement of ground operations in Gaza. Overall, the war has seen 3,311 soldiers wounded, 514 of whom suffered severe injuries. Presently, 26 soldiers remain in critical condition, 166 in moderate condition, and 53 with minor injuries.
