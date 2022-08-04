Elderly Arab- Israeli citizen MIA in Jenin, son cries disparity

Mustafa Agbaria, a resident of the northern Arab village Musheirifa, has been missing for about 40 days prompting the police to appeal to the public for help in locating him.

The 80-year-old man was last seen in Jenin on June 25th, and his family has not been able to reach him since.

"Its normal that he goes to Jenin, but this time he didn't return," said Agbaria's son. "We went to Jenin ourselves and looked for Mustafa everywhere. We asked residents, put up his picture and also reported his disappearance, to the Palestinian police, but nothing is helping."

The son also said that the Israeli police was aware but his family feels that they aren't really taking the matter seriously.

"If he were Jewish, they would turn everything upside down and look for him non-stop, but the attitude towards us is different," the son said. "We're concerned for his life, we want to know what happened to him. It is very difficult for us to deal with the uncertainty."

Jenin residents said that they had heard of the case, and that they were trying to help Agbaria's family: "We ask about him everyday, and wander the city with his picture. Its important to us as well, to find Mustafa," one man said.