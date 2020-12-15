Dust storm hits Israel ahead of heavy rain, thunder

The Environmental Protection Ministry on Tuesday issued a warning of high to very high air pollution across many parts of Israel due to a dust storm from the Sinai Peninsula.

The poor air quality was being felt in the Negev, the Arava, inner lowlands, Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Jordan Valley, the southern coastal plain and the Dan region.

Tel Aviv is hit by a dust storm from the Sinai ( Photo: TPS )

These areas, the ministry warned, would experience high concentrations of breathable particles in the air caused by a deep depression over the eastern Mediterranean that led to strong winds and dust blowing from the Sinai.

The air quality was expected to improve by the evening hours, with the arrival of rain in the north and center of the country and a gradual reduction in the dust haze in the south.

The Environmental Protection Ministry, in consultation with the Health Ministry, recommended that sensitive sectors of the population, including those suffering heart and lung problems, the elderly, children and pregnant women, all avoid strenuous outside physical activity.

The general population was also advised to reduce strenuous exercise outside and schools were advised to keep all activities indoors.

Tuesday saw an increase in winds and haze, especially in the southern regions, while a significant drop in temperatures was expected. Rain was predicted in the north in the afternoon, which would gradually spread to the center of the country, and even intensify.

Lightning over the Sea of Galilee on Monday night ( Photo: Union of Kinneret Cities )

Tuesday night was to bring the return of heavy rain accompanied by thunder storms, and flood warnings were issued for the coastal plain and lowlands.