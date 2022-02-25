Zelensky requests Putin talks as Kyiv residents asked to take shelter

Ukrainian President Zelensky on Friday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him at the negotiating table.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, said earlier that Ukraine wants peace and is ready for talks with Russia, including on neutral status regarding NATO,

2 צפייה בגלריה Residents of Kyiv seek refuge in underground stations during Russian shelling of the city

"If talks are possible, they should be held. If in Moscow they say they want to hold talks, including on neutral status, we are not afraid of this," he said via a text message. "We can talk about that as well."

In response, Russia said it was ready to send a delegation to the Belarusian capital Minsk for talks with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, a day after Moscow launched a massive invasion of its southern neighbor.

Peskov told Russian news agencies Russia was willing to send a delegation including foreign and defense ministry officials.

Meanwhile, Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday the Ukrainian capital "has entered into a defensive phase" as Russian troops brought the sounds of war to the city with repeated air raid sirens blaring.

2 צפייה בגלריה Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv on Friday ( Photo: Reuters )

"The city has gone into a defensive phase. Shots and explosions are ringing out in some neighborhoods, saboteurs have already entered Kyiv. The enemy wants to put the capital on its knees and destroy us," he told a news briefing.

As international pressure on Russia mounts and sanctions are imposed on the Kremlin, Pope Francis on Friday went to the Russian embassy to the Holy See and relayed his concern over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Vatican said.

It was believed to be the first time a pope has gone to an embassy during a conflict. Usually ambassadors are convoked by the Secretariat of State.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope spent about 30 minutes at the embassy. Bruni would not comment on a report that the pope, 85, had offered the Vatican's mediation.