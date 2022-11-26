Jerusalem police say uncovered suspected explosive device

Device detected at the entrance to the city and roads in the area blocked off to allow sappers to remove it for further investigation; police call on public to be aware and report any suspected object to emergency line

Jerusalem police said on Saturday that they had uncovered an object they suspect as an explosive device at the entrance to the city.
    • Main routs leading to the site were closed off as sappers arrived on the scene and removed the object for further investigation.
    Police sappers investigating suspected explosive device
    (Photo: Police spokesperson)
    It was found as troops conducted searches after two devices exploded on Wednesday, killing a 16-year old boy and wounding 26 others, including one who remains in critical condition.
    Police forces at the site of a suspected explosive device in Jerusalem
    (Photo: Police spokesperson)
    "We remind the public to be on alert to suspicious objects, at all times," the police said. "If there is any doubt, the public is urged to immediately call the police emergency number 100, see that people remain at a distance and await the forces."
    The police also said that since the explosions earlier in the week, they have seen an increase in calls to their emergency number, reporting objects found.
    Police on lookout for suspicious objects in Jerusalem
    (Photo: Police spokesperson)
    The devices were planted at two bus stops in the capital and were detonated from a distance in the span of 30 minutes.
    According to investigators, they believe the explosive devices were planted by residents of east Jerusalem who had long planned their terror attacks but were not affiliated with any known terror organization.
    The investigation continues, the police said, using intelligence means.




