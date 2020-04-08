WHO leader warns of danger of easing lockdowns

The head of the World Health Organization's Europe office says a trend of decline in the rate of increase in new coronavirus cases does not mean it's time to relax measures aimed to stop its spread.

Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, also said some countries "are experiencing a rapid increase in cases or a fresh surge," and called for continued vigilance. He noted measures taken in many countries to shut schools and businesses.

