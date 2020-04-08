WHO leader warns of danger of easing lockdowns

The head of the World Health Organization's Europe office says a trend of decline in the rate of increase in new coronavirus cases does not mean it's time to relax measures aimed to stop its spread.
Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, also said some countries "are experiencing a rapid increase in cases or a fresh surge," and called for continued vigilance. He noted measures taken in many countries to shut schools and businesses.
"We still have a long way to go in the marathon and the progress we have made so far in fighting the virus is extremely fragile," he said. "To think we are coming close to an endpoint would be a dangerous thing to do. The virus leaves no room for error or complacency."