U.S. official: Arab states discuss normalization with Israel all the time

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper told Israeli media on Monday that quite a few Arab countries are interested in signing normalization deals with the Jewish state.

According to Cooper, these countries expressed their interest in following in the footsteps of both Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who signed a normalization agreement with Israel back in August, in the form of the Abraham Accords.

R. Clarke Cooper (L), Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs ( Photo: AFP )

“There are discussions in more Arab states about normalizing relations with Israel all the time - that is something I can tell you,” Cooper stated, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported.

“The will to normalize with Israel is something that many countries have. It is the will of my generation - which is a blessed response,” added Cooper.

L-R: Bahrain FM, PM Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Emirati FM at the signing of the Abraham Accords ( Photo: AFP )

“The long term goal is that additional states will recognize Israel as a sovereign state. Talks are ongoing all the time. I was in [Saudi's capital of] Riyadh just recently - and even there we discussed this topic," stipulated Cooper.

"Riyadh is a place that is looking to make reforms. The Saudis want reforms and are looking outside and want foreign investment and foreign tourists - it relates to the possibility of recognizing Israel,” Cooper stressed.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ( Photo: AFP )

The remarks of the American diplomat come amid reports suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had made a secret trip to Saudi Arabia and met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, accompanied by U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo.

However, following reports, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan took to Twitter Monday to deny the notion that Netanyahu had visited the Gulf kingdom and had met with its crown prince.



