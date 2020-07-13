Netanyahu to Deri: Nobody wants to discriminate against haredi community

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday morning with Interior Minister Arye Deri, Minister Yaacov Litzman and other members of Knesset in regard to the restrictions imposed on ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods.
It was decided that before imposing lockdowns, public representatives of the Haredi community would be updated, and if possible, situation rooms will open in the locked-down areas themselves.
"I asked to meet you here today in order to hear you out, so we can provide solutions. I know the issue is a real one and it's close to our hearts. We want to help, nobody is looking to discriminate anyone," Netanyahu said during the meeting.