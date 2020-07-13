Netanyahu to Deri: Nobody wants to discriminate against haredi community

It was decided that before imposing lockdowns, public representatives of the Haredi community would be updated, and if possible, situation rooms will open in the locked-down areas themselves.

It was decided that before imposing lockdowns, public representatives of the Haredi community would be updated, and if possible, situation rooms will open in the locked-down areas themselves.

It was decided that before imposing lockdowns, public representatives of the Haredi community would be updated, and if possible, situation rooms will open in the locked-down areas themselves.