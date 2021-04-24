Police bolsters J'lem forces following unrest

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai issued a statement Saturday, regarding the recent unrest and violence in Jerusalem. "On Thursday, during the demonstration by the right-wing extremist organization Lehavah - we prepared in advance and managed to separate the residents of East Jerusalem and the right-wing protesters. All while enabling worshipers to pray on the Temple Mount."
"At the end of the protests there were several incidents throughout Jerusalem and they were addressed. Regarding the lynching of the driver, I pledge to bring everyone involved to justice," added Shabtai. "We can not be everywhere, but hundreds of policemen arrived to Jerusalem from all over the country."