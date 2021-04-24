Police bolsters J'lem forces following unrest

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai issued a statement Saturday, regarding the recent unrest and violence in Jerusalem. "On Thursday, during the demonstration by the right-wing extremist organization Lehavah - we prepared in advance and managed to separate the residents of East Jerusalem and the right-wing protesters. All while enabling worshipers to pray on the Temple Mount."

