For first time in months, Israel nears 3,000 new daily virus cases

The Health Ministry Wednesday morning reported that 2,862 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed on Tuesday, the highest daily rise since Israel began exiting its second nationwide lockdown in October.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,022.

Out of the 19,887 patients currently battling the virus, 381 are in serious condition, with 138 connected to ventilators.

With a record 83,277 tests conducted on Tuesday, the contagion rate stands at 3.5%.

Last week, after dropping a proposal for a nationwide nighttime curfew, the government agreed that if more than 2,500 new virus cases in a day, or a basic reproduction number of over 1.32, a tightening of restrictions will be triggered.

Health Ministry officials said on Tuesday that Israel may have to tighten coronavirus restrictions within 7-10 days to prevent another general lockdown as cases surge nationwide.

Officials voiced their concerns during a meeting with hospital directors as the ministry prepares to start distributing the vaccine at several hospitals next Sunday. Although the hospitals taking part in the pilot have not been named, the country's major medical centers, such as Sheba near Tel Aviv or Rambam in Haifa, are expected to receive the vaccines first.

Earlier Tuesday, Head of Public Health Services at the Health Ministry Dr. Sharon Elrai-Price told Ynet that if the government doesn't tighten the coronavirus restrictions now, it will result in another, "much longer" nationwide lockdown.

"If we wait too long, in the end the price will be heavy for both the economy and health," she said.