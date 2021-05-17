UN General Assembly to meet over Mideast violence on Thursday

The UN General Assembly will meet on Thursday over fighting between Israel and Palestinian terrorist factions, General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said on Monday as the fiercest hostilities in the region in years entered a second week.

Niger and Algeria, chairs of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation group and Arab group in New York, asked the 193-member General Assembly meet publicly "in light of the gravity of the situation and its rapid deterioration."

The 15-member UN Security Council met publicly for the first time on Sunday over the flare-up in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.