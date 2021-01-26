PM's economic advisor says new economic plan will not lead to tax increase

Prof. Avi Simhon, the Prime Minister's economic advisor, referred to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz's economic plan, whose cost is estimated at NIS 15 billion.
"There will be no tax increase," said Simhon. "Raising taxes is not the right thing to do. What will happen now is that the government will take a loan from the capital market... We do not need to increase taxes."
Simhon also referred to the criticism the plan drew from several politicians: "We are in a state of emergency. We do not have time to wait two months until the election. Those who are in serious distress cannot wait more than two months and certainly not half a year."