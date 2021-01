The Health Ministry reported Monday night 7,784 new cases of coronavirus out of some 72,000 tests conducted since midnight, meaning 10.4% of tests returned positive - significantly topping average figures from previous days.

There were 1,166 COVID-19 patients in serious condition, 293 of them were on ventilators.

