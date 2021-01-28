Jordan presses Israel to vaccinate Palestinians

Jordan's King Abdullah II said Thursday Israel's failure to provide vaccines to Palestinians in the West Bank or the Gaza Strip was counterproductive for the Jewish state.

"The Israelis have had a very successful rollout of the vaccine, however the Palestinians have not," Abdullah told the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

