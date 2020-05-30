Netanyahu decries ‘loosening’ adherence to virus rules

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of “a steep increase” in new coronavirus cases in recent days, but concedes it’s too early to say whether this is a trend.

Netanyahu spoke at a press conference following the government's decision not to shutter the education system.

He complained, however, of a “loosening” of Israelis’ adherence to social-distance rules meant to prevent the virus from spreading.

“As long as no vaccine is found for the virus it will return and spread if we aren’t meticulous about the rules,” Netanyahu said.