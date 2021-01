U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she spoke to the top U.S. military commander about taking precautions to ensure that Republican President Donald Trump cannot initiate hostilities or order a nuclear strike in his remaining two weeks in office.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she spoke to the top U.S. military commander about taking precautions to ensure that Republican President Donald Trump cannot initiate hostilities or order a nuclear strike in his remaining two weeks in office.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she spoke to the top U.S. military commander about taking precautions to ensure that Republican President Donald Trump cannot initiate hostilities or order a nuclear strike in his remaining two weeks in office.