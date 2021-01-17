Russia should release Navalny immediately, senior Biden aide says

Russia should immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was detained on arrival in Moscow on Sunday after returning from Germany for the first time since his poisoning last summer, one of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's top aides said.

