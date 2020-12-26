Netanyahu expects ties visit by Morocco to Israel next week

A delegation from Morocco will travel to Israel in the coming week to advance newly-normalized relations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

Netanyahu on Friday spoke with Morocco's King Mohammed VI and invited him to visit. An Israeli delegation travelled to Morocco on Tuesday and the countries plan to reopen mutual liaison offices and to launch direct commercial flights.

