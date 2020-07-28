Israel sees eight deaths, 1,363 new COVID-19 cases

The Health Ministry on Tuesday evening reported eight new coronavirus-related fatalities since midnight, raising the national death toll from the pathogen to 486.

Also reported were 1,363 new diagnoses of the virus, bringing Israel's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 65,791.

Coronavirus ward at Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: AFP )

Of the 33,148 patients currently battling the virus, 316 are in serious condition, with 97 connected to ventilators.

Israel's newly appointed coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu on Tuesday pushed for a new model that will see local authorities given more autonomy in dealing with the pandemic.

Gamzu presented the plan to Haim Bibas, the Modi'in mayor who also heads a national coalition of local leaders.

Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu ( Photo: GPO )

Under the plan, nicknamed the "traffic light model," cities marked as “green,” meaning low morbidity, would be given the go-ahead to allow restaurants, theaters and other businesses and venues to open, or to shut them if they see fit.

Cities marked as “yellow,” which are in danger of a major outbreak, would get more money to help them deal with the issue, while “red” cities, where there are confirmed outbreaks, would be managed at the national level.

In addition, the IDF's Home Front Command will be given more control in helping with "red" cities and would possibly even given a dedicated budget to assist in the matter.

Home Front Command soldiers posted in Jerusalem during a virus lockdown of one of its neighborhoods ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The budgeting of the plan has not yet been decided, with a meeting planned in the coming days between Gamzu, Health Ministry No.2 Prof. Itamar Grotto and Home Front Command chief Major General Ori Gordin, to decide on the criteria for "traffic light model."